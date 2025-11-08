2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Red Carpet Photo Gallery

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles is turning out some fabulous looks.

Of this year's inductees in the performer category, four are first-time nominees: Bad Company, Joe Cocker, OutKast and Chubby Checker. Then there's Soundgarden on their third nomination, while Cyndi Lauper and the White Stripes have each been nominated twice.

"I'm humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes — Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few," Lauper said on social media back in April when the inductees were announced. "Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock 'n' roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

Two awards will be given out in the Musical Influence category, to Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa, as well as Musical Excellence Awards for session bassist Carol Kaye, pianist Nicky Hopkins and soul songwriter Thom Bell.

There will also be guest appearances by the likes of Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Chappell Roan, Janelle Monae, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Perry, the Killers, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and numerous others.

You can view a gallery of photos, featuring many of the aforementioned people, below.