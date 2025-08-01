Sometimes art imitates life, and sometimes life imitates art. The latter seems to be the case this year as the rock industry pulls a Spinal Tap and drummers quit or get fired en masse.

More than a dozen rock and metal artists have replaced their drummers in 2025 alone. Some of these drummers served multidecade tenures, while others lasted only a couple of years. Some changeups were handled amicably behind closed doors, and others were much messier and more public.

Read on to see 11 rock bands who got rid of their drummers in 2025.

Foo Fighters

Josh Freese announced his departure from Foo Fighters back in May, almost exactly two years after joining the band. Although Freese said he was “shocked and disappointed” by his dismissal, he bounced back quickly, revealing in late July that he’d rejoined Nine Inch Nails, with whom he’d toured from 2005 to 2008.

Nine Inch Nails

The Nine Inch Nails/Foo Fighters drummer shakeup was mutually beneficial. When Freese rejoined Trent Reznor’s band, longtime Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin also revealed he had “accepted a job with another band,” which turned out to be Foo Fighters.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N’ Roses parted ways with Frank Ferrer, their longest-tenured drummer with 19 years of service, back in March. “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey,” they said at the time. Days later, GN’R announced their new member: Isaac Carpenter, who played with Duff McKagan’s Loaded from 2009 to 2011 and has spent the past decade with the alt-rock band Awolnation.

The Who

Poor Zak Starkey. The longtime Who drummer and son of Ringo Starr was fired from his gig not just once, but twice in a month. In April, the Who announced that Starkey had been dismissed after 29 years as a touring member. They walked back that statement three days later, citing “communication issues.” But in mid-May, Pete Townshend confirmed that Starkey had once again received the boot and that the Who had recruited Scott Devours, drummer in Roger Daltrey’s solo band, to play during the rock legends’ purported final shows.

Iron Maiden

Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain announced his retirement from touring in December 2024, citing the challenges that persisted from a stroke he suffered in January 2023. The metal legends quickly announced McBrain’s successor: Simon Dawson, who served 12 years in Steve Harris’ other band, British Lion. Dawson is currently in the midst of a world tour with Iron Maiden, while McBrain has vowed to "remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects.”

Oasis

Following Zak Starkey’s messy, public ouster from the Who, some fans speculated that he would return to Oasis, with whom he toured from 2004 to 2008. But when the Gallagher brothers launched their reunion tour in July 2025, Starkey was not behind the kit, nor was their last touring drummer Chris Sharrock, who also plays in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and previously served in Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye. Instead, Oasis drum duties fell to Joey Waronker, whose resume includes stints with Beck, R.E.M., Roger Waters and the 2024 collaborative album by Liam Gallagher and John Squire.

Bob Dylan

When Bob Dylan kicked off the 2025 leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, he did so with a notable personnel shift. Veteran session drummer and longtime Dylan associate Jim Keltner was replaced by Anton Fig, who performed on a pair of ‘80s Dylan albums (Empire Burlesque and Knocked Out Loaded) and has backed Joe Bonamassa, Joe Cocker, Kiss, Peter Frampton, Mick Jagger and many more. Fig also logged nearly 30 years with Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band, the house band for David Letterman.

Primus

Longtime Primus drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander left the band in “complete shock” when he announced his abrupt departure in October 2024. Les Claypool and Larry “Ler” LaLonde used the personnel change as a promo opportunity, hosting an open audition process for their next drummer. The honor ultimately went to John “Hoffer” Hoffman, drummer of the Shreveport, Louisiana, “Gypsy Punk Country Grumble Boogie” sextet Dirtfoot. Hoffman made his live debut at the Tool in the Sand festival in March 2025, and in July, he told the Pitch there’s a “strong probability” of a new Primus album.

Godsmack

Former Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin revealed in April 2025 that he and guitarist Tony Rombola had quit the band last year because they “didn’t want to tour anymore.” The band praised both members for their “unique talents, creativity and passion,” noting the “countless, unforgettable moments and heartfelt interactions with fans” they’d experienced over the years. At the same time, Godsmack launched a European tour with fill-in drummer Will Hunt (of Evanescence) and Sam Bam Koltun (Dorothy, Faster Pussycat) on guitar.

The New Pornographers

In April, Canadian indie rockers the New Pornographers fired drummer Joe Seiders, who had been with them since 2014, after he was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material. "Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders," the band said in a statement. "We have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions." The New Pornographers have not yet announced a replacement for Seiders.

Black Flag

Black Flag founding guitarist and sole original member Greg Ginn turned heads this year when he debuted a brand new lineup consisting of members who were not even a glint in their parents’ eyes when the legendary punk band debuted in the ‘70s. Ginn is now joined by Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass and Bryce Weston on drums. "With a fresh lineup and renewed creative energy, Black Flag is gearing up for an exciting season of live shows and new music production,” a press release said. “The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members."