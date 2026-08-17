Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has shared insight into his “very emotional” reunion with Deep Purple.

It was Aug. 12 when Blackmore, who hadn’t appeared with the band he’d helped co-found in over 30 years, got onstage with Deep Purple for a rendition of their iconic tune “Smoke on the Water.”

“It was an absolute pleasure to have back onstage, the founder member, the great legend, the immortal, Ritchie Blackmore!" frontman Ian Gillan declared after the performance, earning thunderous cheers from the crowd. As you can see in the video from @TheDeepPurplePodcast below, Blackmore was moved by the moment and said very little from the stage. Now, several days removed, the guitarist has shared his own thoughts on the night.

‘We Realized It Could Be the Last Time We See Each Other’

"It was very moving because I went on very quickly and had to play immediately," Blackmore explained to Guitar Player, looking back on the reunion. "I couldn't warm up, but I wasn't there to be playing correct notes. I was there to see old friends I hadn't seen in 40 years, and we're all getting older. I think we realized it could be the last time we see each other, maybe.”

READ MORE: Watch Ritchie Blackmore Reunite With Deep Purple After 33 Years

Given the emotional weight of the moment, Blackmore opted to focus on the music.

"It was tricky; I didn't play anything too technical, as I felt I should stick to the rudiments of being simple," he noted. "I still lost my place at one point, but it's not why I was there. I was there to heal any wounds — but there weren't any wounds. Everyone was like we were in the army all along the Western front and we were all getting together again. Very emotional moment."

Blackmore has battled a series of health issues in recent years, forcing him to step away from performing. The guitarist hasn’t toured since 2025, when he cut short a run of shows with his current group, Blackmore’s Night.