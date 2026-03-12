Rick Wakeman kicked off his Wakeman and Son Tour last night (March 11) in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with Oliver Wakeman, a fellow former member of Yes.

Among the highlights was a suite of Yes songs, including "Roundabout" from 1971's Fragile, "And You and I" from 1972's Close to the Edge and both "Awaken" and "Wonderous Stories" from 1977's Going for the One.

They also played the title track from Rick Wakeman's 1974 solo album Journey to the Centre of the Earth and a cover of David Bowie's "Life on Mars?," which originally featured Wakeman on keyboards. See a complete setlist below.

Rick Wakeman Overcomes Huge Health Issues to Tour

Fans might have wondered if they'd ever see this tour, which continues through the end of the month. After all, Wakeman had brain surgery back in November. He'd just released a solo piano album titled Melancholia.

Some of these concerts replaced postponed dates from 2025's Strictly Wakeman Tour with Hayley Sanderson, a main vocalist on U.K.'s Strictly Come Dancing reality TV series. Wakeman called off more than a half-dozen shows because of a then-unspecified health issue.

He's never toured with his son before. They both were in Yes, but not at the same time.

When Were the Oliver and Rick Wakeman in Yes?

Rick Wakeman had five stints with the group, beginning with the career-making 1971–74 era that began just after the band released 1971's The Yes Album. He then returned in 1976–80, 1990–92 and 1995–97 before a final stint from 2002–04.

Meanwhile, Oliver Wakeman was in Yes from 2008–11, leaving during sessions for Fly from Here. He co-wrote "Into the Storm" for that 2011 LP then oversaw the release of 2019's From a Page, featuring more material from the era.

Oliver Wakeman has made one-off performances with his father, including a 2016 concert when they played songs from Rick Wakeman's The Myths and Legends of King Arthur at the O2 Arena in London. They both were also in the Strawbs.

Yes just announced an expanded and remastered 2LP or 2CD edition of From a Page, with additional recordings from sessions held in 2010. It's due on April 24.

Rick Wakeman's 'Wakeman and Son' March 11, 2026, Setlist

"The Dance of a Thousand Lights

"LJW"

"Yes Suite (Awaken/And You and I/The Gift of Love/Wonderous Stories/Words on a Page/Roundabout)"

"The Last Battle / Merlin the Magician"

"November Wedding"

"A Glimpse of Heaven / Sweet Georgia Brown"

"The Six Wives Suite (Excerpts from The Six Wives of Henry VIII)"

"Journey to the Centre of the Earth"

Encore:

"Melencholia & Garo"

"Life on Mars?"

"The Jig"

