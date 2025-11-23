Rick Wakeman is now recovering at home following brain surgery last week to tackle recent health issues that made it necessary for him to postpone his U.S. tour plans this past summer.

The Yes keyboard legend offered a positive update to fans via his website on the procedure, which was done to address a neurological disorder diagnosis he received for "normal pressure hydrocephalus." After being hospitalized in September, Wakeman had corrective shunt brain surgery last week.

How is Rick Wakeman Doing Post-Surgery?

The good news is that according to the keyboardist, things went well. "I am pleased to say was very successful and I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals," he shared.

What's the Status of His U.S. Tour in March?

"I have to take things easy for a while but have been told by my surgeon that I will be perfectly fine to travel to America for the tour with my son Oliver in March and will be fine for all future engagements after that," he says. "I will also be fine for the 2 Saving Strays charity concerts in Norwich and Ipswich on December 19th and 20th."

As you might expect, it was at this point that Wakeman's trademark wit kicked in as he concluded his update, offering appreciation to the many who have been supportive during his recent health struggles. "It doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration," he quipped. "Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me."

Rick Wakeman in 1984

Rick Wakeman in 1984 Butler/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

When Will Rick Wakeman's U.S. Tour Begin?

His first shows will start March 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with gigs in Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Illinois, Ohio and others to follow. You can see the complete run of rescheduled tour dates below.

For the first time, he'll be touring with his son and fellow Yes alum, Oliver Wakeman. "It's always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children," he said in an official statement, "and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!"

READ MORE: Rick Wakeman Recalls First Yes Rehearsal

Rick Wakeman, 'Rick Wakeman and Son' 2026 Tour Dates

Mar. 11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Mar. 13 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

Mar. 14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon

Mar. 15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Mar. 18 – St Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

Mar. 20 – St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

Mar. 21 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Mar. 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Mar. 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Mar. 25 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts

Mar. 26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Mar. 28 – Westerly, RI @ United Theatre

Mar. 29 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel