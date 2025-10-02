Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Alice Cooper and Van Halen are among the exclusives set for release on Record Store Day Black Friday. Scheduled for Nov. 28 at independent retail outlets nationwide, this annual promotional event also includes music that will be made available first on Record Store Day as well as scattered regional releases.

See a complete list of rock-related offerings below, including all of the three levels of scheduled releases. For more information other genres, head over to the official Record Store Day website.

Among the highlights is a reproduction of Led Zeppelin's original UK 7" single edition of "Trampled Underfoot," originally found on 1975's Physical Graffiti. Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 showcases material from two shows on the band's first tour with the classic lineup featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Welcome to My Nightmare Live From the Forum 6/17/75 features a previously unreleased show in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Alice Cooper's debut solo album. Van Halen's Live from Wembley 1995 includes eight songs performed live in London pressed on translucent orange vinyl.

Here's a rock-focused look at Record Store Day Black Friday releases. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

RSD Exclusive

A-Ha, "Take on Me" (40th anniversary red vinyl EP)

Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare Live From the Forum 6/17/75 (2LP)

The B-52s, Wild Planet (Picture disc LP)

Billy Idol, 77 (12" picture disc)

Billy Joel, Live From Long Island (3LP)

Bob Dylan, "Masters of War (1962)" (7" vinyl); The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (LP)

Creed, Live in San Antonio 11/14/1999 (2LP)

Devo, Merry Something to You (12" picture disc)

The Doors, Live in Copenhagen 1968 (2LP)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels? Live at the London Palladium (2LP)

The English Beat, The Beat at the BBC (2LP)

Eric Burdon and War, The Very Best of Eric Burdon and War (2LP)

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots - Live at the Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, August 30, 2024 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 (2LP)

George Harrison, Living in the Material World (Zoetrope edition)

Ghost, Skeleta (Picture disc LP)

Grateful Dead, The Warfield, San Francisco, CA Oct 4 & 6, 1980 (2LP and 2CD); On the Back Porch Vol. 2 (LP)

INXS, Live From Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986 (LP)

Jonathan Richman, You Must Ask the Heart (30th anniversary LP edition)

Joni Mitchell, Rolling Thunder Revue (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, Wabash Avenue (CD and 2LP)

Led Zeppelin, "Trampled Under Foot" (7" vinyl)

Love, The Complete Elektra Albums (5LP)

Matchbox Twenty, Mad Season: Live 2001 (2LP)

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (12" picture disc)

Motorhead, Live at Brixton '87 (LP)

Nico, Live in Reims Cathedral 1974 (LP)

Phil Collins, 12"ers (vinyl)

Prince and The Revolution, Around the World in a Day (7" box set)

Ramones, Live at CBGB 1977 (LP)

Randy Newman, Trouble in Paradise: Demos (LP)

Ratt, Invasion of Your Privacy (40th anniversary picture disc EP)

Scott Weiland, "If I Could Fly/Barbarella (Live)" (7" vinyl)

Seals and Crofts, Greatest Hits (LP)

Spinal Tap, The End Continues (LP)

Sugar, Copper Blue: The Singles Collection (4x12" vinyl)

Talking Heads, Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live (white vinyl)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Place des Arts, Montreal - April 10, 1977 (3LP)

Todd Rundgren, A Capella (LP)

Van Halen, Live at Wembley 1995 (LP)

Various artists, Metal Machine Music: Power to Consume Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, Punk Goes Acoustic (LP)

Various artists, Rock the Plaza: Concert to Save the Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs (LP)

Warren Zevon, Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival (2LP)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 1 (LP)

RSD First

America, Hearts (50th anniversary LP)

The Band, Jericho (2LP)

Linda Ronstadt, The Early Years (2LP)

Montrose, Live 1973: KSAN Radio Session (LP)

Ringo Starr, Choose Love (20th anniversary LP edition)

Robbie Robertson, Filmworks: Insomnia (LP)

Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request (Zoetrope edition)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Live Anthology: From the Vaults Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, What's This World Coming To: Garage Rock From the Sun Records Vault (Zoetrope edition)

Limited Run / Regional Focus

The Dead Milkmen, Big Lizard in My Backyard (40th anniversary 2LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition; Unfinished Business: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition (LPs)

Larry Mullins and Mike Watt, We Will Fall (LP)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Live Anthology album art T-shirt

