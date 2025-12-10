Rainbow began and ended the same way: as a solo vehicle for guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, who left Deep Purple after disagreements in the band's direction following the arrival of two replacement members.

Originally formed with members of Deep Purple's opening band Elf, which featured the powerhouse singer Ronnie James Dio, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow released a self-titled debut album in 1975.

But it wasn't long before Blackmore dismissed most of the group and assembled a new one, a sign of many changes to come with their ever-revolving lineups, as proven in the list below of Rainbow Albums Ranked.

Rainbow's discography of studio albums amounts to fewer than 10 records over their 20-year recording career, which included a 12-year hiatus from 1983 to 1995. The high spots came early, with the Dio records, like many of Deep Purple's best, laying a blueprint for heavy metal over the next several years.

With a new lineup and a swerve in direction as Blackmore coveted a wider audience with more commercial leanings, Rainbow found new heights in the early '80s as both MTV and a growing fan base for their keyboard-assisted hard rock opened new doors. The guitarist eventually grew tired of the constant member turnover and the music spinning in place, and formed a new band, Blackmore's Night, which focused on medieval folk. Rainbow was always in the back of his mind, though: He resurrected the group for tours in the mid-'10s.