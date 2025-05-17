Queens of the Stone Age Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Queens of the Stone Age has assembled an impressive catalogue of work.

Led by Josh Homme, the group‘s dynamic frontman and lone continuous member, Queens created a distinctive desert rock style. Since emerging from Palm Springs, California in 1996, the band has sounded unlike anything else on the airwaves. With crunchy guitars and Homme's distinctive croon, Queens of the Stone Age created their own brand of rock. Quite simply, you know you’re listening to one of their songs from the moment it begins to play.

"I don't think that Queens of the Stone Age is just a very easy first-listen band," Homme admitted during a 2024 interview, noting some fans have taken a while to warm up to the band's style. "I like to write songs that are cousins of other songs. But it means that, even when our songs are simple, they're somehow a little bit complicated. So, that first listen or two... I have people all the time telling me, 'Until the ninth listen, I didn't get it.' And I [say], 'But you went back nine times. Thank God you're doing that [laughs].'"

READ MORE: 10 Rock Hall Worthy Artists Who Debuted in the 2000s

"I mean, what a blessing it is to have people give it a fifth chance," the rocker added, "because, I believe that if you like rock 'n' roll, this will work. And by the fifth time, you'll understand where this is."

Of course, an overwhelming number of fans have given Queens of the Stone Age a chance, and have fallen in love with the band in the process. The group has sold millions of albums and accumulated nine Grammy nominations acros their career (though that first wins still eludes them).

Here's a look at every Queens of the Stone Age album, ranked worst to best.