Queen and Adam Lambert Add Eight New Shows to 2023 Tour

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced eight additional shows for their 2023 tour.

New dates have been scheduled in Baltimore, New York City, Boston, St. Paul, Minn.; Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. You can view a complete list of 2023 show dates, with the newly added concerts in bold, below. More information on tickets can be found on the band's website.

"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert said in a previous statement. He and the band's principal members will be joined by keyboardist and musical director Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," May added. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, world."

Watch Queen's Rhapsody Tour Trailer

Queen and Adam Lambert, The Rhapsody Tour, 2023 Dates

Oct. 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 5 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 5 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium