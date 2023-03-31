Queen and Adam Lambert Add Eight New Shows to 2023 Tour
Queen and Adam Lambert have announced eight additional shows for their 2023 tour.
New dates have been scheduled in Baltimore, New York City, Boston, St. Paul, Minn.; Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. You can view a complete list of 2023 show dates, with the newly added concerts in bold, below. More information on tickets can be found on the band's website.
"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert said in a previous statement. He and the band's principal members will be joined by keyboardist and musical director Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.
"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," May added. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, world."
Watch Queen's Rhapsody Tour Trailer
Queen and Adam Lambert, The Rhapsody Tour, 2023 Dates
Oct. 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 5 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 5 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium