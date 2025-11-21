When a famous rock band splits in two, it is inevitable that the next albums released by each camp will be compared to each other.

Sometimes there are clear winners. Sometimes, both sides triumph. Quite often, the formerly feuding parties realize they were better off together after all, and wind up reuniting.

For example, Van Halen fans spent the summer of 1986 debating the relative strengths and weaknesses of 5150 - the band's first release with newly hired lead singer Sammy Hagar - against that of the bonkers supergroup former frontman David Lee Roth put together for Eat 'Em and Smile.

How Black Sabbath Got Outshined by Two Different Former Lead Singers

In the span of just three years, heavy metal legends Black Sabbath found themselves outdone, at least commercially, by two different former lead singers.

After basically leaving founding frontman Ozzy Osbourne by the side of the road as a result of his substance abuse issues, the group saw their totally excellent, Ronnie James Dio-fronted comeback album Heaven and Hell get blown out of the water - sales-wise - by the debut album from their exiled ex-bandmate, who had the good luck and or great taste to recruit guitar genius Randy Rhoads for Blizzard of Ozz.

The Sabbath / Dio union broke apart acrimoniously just two years later, and despite hiring Deep Purple legend Ian Gillan for 1983's Born Again, the band found themselves once again left in the dust - this time both commercially and creatively - by Dio's Holy Diver.

In the gallery below, you'll find 20 famous examples of albums that were pitted against each other in the public eye after the breakup - friendly or not - of a famous rock band.