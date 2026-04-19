Watch Phish Honor Joe Walsh at the Sphere

Phish closed out weekend one of their 2026 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas by paying tribute to one of their idols, Joe Walsh.

After rocking through the title track to their 2020 album Sigma Oasis, Phish paused so that frontman Trey Anastasio could address the audience. The singer thanked fans for coming out, before turning his attention to a special guest in the crowd.

“When we were about to walk onstage, somebody came up and told us that somebody that all four of us are an enormous fan of came to see the show tonight and is sitting here watching,” Anastasio announced. “So I just wanted to pause and send a message of love to Mr. Joe Walsh.”

As the audience erupted in cheers, Anastasio offered up a grinning apology. “Hi Joe! I didn’t mean to embarrass ya.”

From there, the frontman went on to state Walsh’s huge influence on Phish.

Phish Offer High Praise for Joe Walsh

“We’re really excited. And, Joe, in case you don’t know this… Your music, when we were in middle school and high school, they were probably the first songs – we were talking backstage – the first songs we ever played in our whole life,” Anastasio declared. “The basis for everything that we do is you.”

“So we want to thank you, right here in front of everybody,” he continued. “And one of the first covers that we ever learned in this band, over 40 years ago, is one of your songs.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Phish Classic Rock Covers

From there, Phish launched into a triumphant rendition of James Gang’s 1971 hit “Walk Away,” which you can watch below. Afterward, Walsh offered up his approval of the cover on social media.

“Phish played the hell out of my song,” Walsh wrote. “I wasn’t expecting that. A serious honor. What great jobs we have. What great guys.”

How Long Is Phish's Sphere Residency Lasting?

Phish's Sphere residency will continue for two more weekends: April 23–25 and April 30–May 2. This marks their second run of shows at the famous Las Vegas venue, having previous played an initial four night residency in 2024.

Walsh, of course, is no stranger to the Sphere. He and the Eagles recently concluded their own celebrated residency, spanning a total of 58 shows -- the longest residency in the Sphere's history.