Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook said he's open to mending fences and appearing with his former bandmates at their upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction — but it would take a lot on their part to convince him.

Some guidance and positive affirmation from fellow 2026 inductees Oasis might not hurt either, Hook conceded in a new Rolling Stone interview.

READ MORE: Peter Hook Reacts to Joy Division's Hall of Fame Induction

Peter Hook Shoots Down New Order Rock Hall Reunion — at First

Hook — who left New Order in 2007 and ceded bass duties to Tom Chapman — said at first that he wouldn't even stand with his ex-bandmates at the podium to accept their award.

"No. No. Not after what they did to me and my family, no," he told the magazine. When pressed about the logistics and potential awkwardness of being inducted at the same time as his former bandmates, Hook dug in: "I couldn’t give a shit. I'm not bothered. You've got to have morals."

"We like tricky evenings, don't we?" Hook quipped. "Some of my best evenings have been tricky, right from going to see the Sex Pistols [in 1976] to this. [Laughs.] My god, whatever. It's just one of them things, isn't it?"

What Happened With Peter Hook and New Order?

Hook left New Order in 2007, revealing that he and co-founding keyboardist Bernard Sumner no longer had a working relationship. New Order reunited (sans Hook) in 2011 and continues to play live, while Hook performs Joy Division and New Order music with his own band, Peter Hook and the Light.

The ownership and continued usage of the New Order name is evidently a thorn in Hook's side. When asked if there was any chance he would consider performing with his former bandmates at the Rock Hall, Hook told Rolling Stone, "No. None. No, sadly. It’s very sad, but that’s what happened. They did it. They decided to take the New Order name. I felt it was wrong, and I still think it’s wrong."

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Despite his objections, Hook said he might reconsider his stance if his former bandmates reached out to him and made a sincere effort to repair their relationship.

"Well, that’s slightly different, isn’t it?" Hook mused. "I haven’t spoken to Bernard for … I didn’t even speak to him. He spoke at me. That’ll be 15 years. Steve [Stephen Morris, drummer] and I spoke about four or five years ago, but that wasn’t a friendly moment. And I haven’t spoken to Gillian [Gilbert, keyboardist] in 15 years. So, it doesn’t look good, mate."

Hook was clear that it would require more than a temporary ceasefire to get him onstage with his former partners. "They’d have to reach out and try and form some kind of relationship. You can’t just go 'truce for the night' after what we’ve been through." he insisted. "If you knew what we’ve been through, you wouldn’t even suggest it. That’s the thing. Nobody knows what you went through. There’s a lightness to it in that respect."

Could Oasis Mentor New Order Through a Rock Hall Truce?

New Order will enter the Rock Hall this year alongside fellow British rockers Oasis, who opened for New Order in their early days. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have patched up their famously contentious relationship as of late, embarking on a massive reunion tour last year.

Hook joked that the Gallaghers could even teach New Order a thing or two about reconciliation.

"If Bernard pops his head around and goes, 'Hey Hooky, sorry about that eight-year legal battle that cost you six years' wages. I’m really sorry about it. We should maybe have just had a chat about it,'" the bassist said. "So you never know, dear. Life is full of surprises. I’m sure that could be a lovely one. Let’s face it, you couldn’t have better mentors than Liam and Noel."

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He added: "Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you’re looking for. They might be like, 'OK, you two. Let’s shake hands and get up there and play "Transmission," "Love Will Tear Us Apart," and "Blue Monday."'"

Hook admitted he doesn't know how the members of New Order feel about the upcoming Rock Hall induction, which takes place on Nov. 14, but he's open to being pleasantly surprised.

"Well, who knows? We have our feelings, don’t we? You know my feelings," he said. "They might want to bring a nice, big bag of cream cakes around. We’ll all sit and have a good cup of tea. Who knows what could happen?"