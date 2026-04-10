Peter Frampton has released another new song from his upcoming album, Carry the Light.

This one, a protest song, is called "Lions at the Gate" and it features guitar by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, as well as vocals from his son Julian. According to a press release, Frampton drew inspiration from the sort of lion statues often seen outside Hollywood mansions in the 1920s.

"'Lions at the Gate' is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom's playing took it to another level," Frampton said in a statement.

You can listen to the track below, as well as view the album's full track listing.

When Will 'Carry the Light' Come Out?

Carry the Light, Frampton's first album of all-new music in 16 years, is set for release on May 15. Other guests who contributed to the album include Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, H.E.R., Graham Nash and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

READ MORE: Top 10 Peter Frampton Songs

"This may be the best album Peter's ever made," engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay said in a previous press release. "The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across."

Peter Frampton, 'Carry the Light' Track Listing:

1. "Carry the Light"

2. "Buried Treasure" (feat. Benmont Tench)

3. "I'm Sorry Elle" (feat. Graham Nash)

4. "Breaking the Mold" (feat. Sheryl Crow)

5. "I Can't Let It Be"

6. "Lions at the Gate" (feat. Tom Morello)

7. "Islamorada" (feat. H.E.R.)

8. "Can You Take Me There" (feat. Bill Evans)

9. "Tinderbox" (feat. Bill Evans)

10. "At the End of the Day"