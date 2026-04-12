Kiss' farewell tour ended in December of 2023 and since then, Paul Stanley has only performed live twice. One of them was on Saturday night at the 2026 Indy Kiss Fan Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Stanley appeared at the multi-day event to speak about all things Kiss, and also jumped on stage to sing a rendition of "Detroit Rock City," alongside Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz and others.

You can view fan-filmed footage of this performance below.

The only other time Stanley has performed live since the completion of Kiss' five-year long End of the Road farewell tour was in November of 2025, when the band played a handful of shows as part of that year's Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas.

A Second Vegas Experience Is Coming

During a Q&A session at the Indy Fan Expo, Stanley talked about Kiss' plans to put on another Landlocked in Vegas event, though exact details on the schedule have yet to be revealed.

"When we were first approached with the idea of doing a Kiss cruise, when we first heard about it, I went, 'Who is gonna go on a Kiss cruise?'" Stanley explained to the audience (via blabbermouth.net). "And we've had people from 33 countries around the world for every time we went out. So it was amazing. But the crazy part about it is that over the years everybody started doing cruises, so we can't get a ship most of the time. So last year we decided, I said, 'Well, let's do a 'Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas'.' So we did that, and it was really fun. Having the band play was amazing and seeing everybody was great. And that was the first one.

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"We'll do it again this coming year," he continued. "We'll do it in November. And as good as that one was, this one's gonna be so much better, because we learn as we're going. And this next Kiss Kruise in Vegas is gonna be awesome. I mean, we can't wait to play, and we can't wait to have the bands we're gonna have and be with you again. So, pack your bags."