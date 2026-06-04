Paul Simon's ongoing comeback will be the focus of a new album and film. Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert premieres on June 26 on Disney+ and Hulu, with the companion LP following on Oct. 9.

He returned in 2025 followed a seven-year hiatus from the road, with much of it spent dealing with a hearing problem. "I had no idea how performing live could be done," he admits in a trailer for Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert.

In the meantime, he released 2023's Seven Psalms. Simon now begins each show with a complete reading of the LP. "This tour has enabled me to play with musicians again," he said in an official statement. "I really missed it."

When Does Paul Simon Return to the U.S.?

The tour returns to the U.S. this week in Stanford, California, after a run of European stops. Check out the new movie trailer and UCR's expansive preview of summer's biggest rock tours below.

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert was filmed at Simon's August stop at McCaw Hall in Seattle. The setlist also included both solo and Simon and Garfunkel favorites, including "Graceland" and "The Boxer." Simon also played a trio of songs from 1983's often-overlooked Hearts and Bones.

Watch the ‘Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert’ Trailer

His touring band includes musicians who helped Simon complete his latest album, including Jamey Haddad and wife Edie Brickell, along with well-regarded drummers Matt Chamberlain and Steve Gadd. Brickell joined Simon on stage for four songs, highlighted by two from Seven Psalms.

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"Everybody has enjoyed the experience so much," Simon added. "There's been a feeling of camaraderie and elation that we were playing this piece of music that we were really interested in, and that had a significant effect on me. It made for one of the most extraordinary tours I've done — maybe the most joyous."

Simon's tour continues through July 18 in Highland Park, Illinois, following a two-show stop in his hometown of Forest Hills, Queens. Head over to his official site for more information and tickets.