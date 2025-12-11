Paul Simon is taking his Quiet Celebration Tour to the U.K. and Europe. He came out of retirement to play 50 North American shows earlier this year.

In 2026, he'll have multi-night stands in Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and London, among others. Tickets go on sale throughout next week. This is Simon's first overseas tour in some eight years.

These concerts have showcased Simon's most-recent album, 2023's Seven Psalms. He also plays a few favorites from his career as a solo act and with Simon and Garfunkel.

Why Did Paul Simon Briefly Retire?

Simon initially said goodbye in 2018 with the Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour, but admitted that he was still considering his options after the final show. He later did a few one-off performances.

After Seven Psalms arrived, however, Simon revealed that he couldn't tour in support of the album because of profound hearing loss. By 2024, however, he said that some hearing had returned – and that he hoped to return to the road.

In keeping with the name, his subsequent Quiet Celebration Tour has been largely played on acoustic instruments – and at a much lower volume. "I can hear my voice the way I want it in the context of the music," Simon revealed. "If there's a drum or an electric guitar, it's too loud and I can't hear my voice."

Paul Simon's 2026 Quiet Celebration Tour

4/9-10, 4/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre

4/15-16 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

4/18-19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Centre

4/22-25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

4/27-30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bozar

5/3-4 – Paris, France @ Grand Rex

5/7 – Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena

5/9-10 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

5/13-14 – London, England @ Royal Albert Hall

5/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

