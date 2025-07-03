Ozzy Osbourne’s Solo Band Members: Where Are They Now?

Sometimes, when a band's lead singer exits the lineup, they opt to truly go solo, relying on a shifting assortment of session players and hired hands to back them up during their studio recordings and live dates.

Others tend to prefer the camaraderie and consistency that comes with putting together a new group. After all these years, it's safe to say that Ozzy Osbourne is in the latter camp: since going solo, he's largely recorded with the same musicians who happen to be in his touring band.

That being said, it's also true that a whole bunch of musicians have joined and departed Ozzy's crew over the years — so many that it can be hard keeping track of them all, let alone what they're up to now.

Fortunately, we're here to help with this handy gallery, which offers a quick overview of how each of Ozzy's solo band members were chosen, how they ended up going if they left, and the most noteworthy projects they've been associated with since.

We started with Osbourne's current band, then ran down the rest of the list in chronological order. Even sticking with musicians who were officially part of the lineup, and leaving out supporting players and guests, that still leaves us with an impressively lengthy list.

From perennial fan favorites to more controversial additions, from long-term band members to musicians who only hung around for a handful of gigs, here's your comprehensive look at every player who's ever been anointed by the Prince of Darkness.