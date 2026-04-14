The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its class of 2026 and a pair of legendary U.K. acts are both part of it: Oasis and Iron Maiden.

On the surface, these two bands have little in common. Iron Maiden formed in the ‘70s and emerged as one of heavy metal’s defining acts in the ‘80s. Meanwhile, Oasis didn’t debut until the ‘90s, and the group’s brand of Britpop was a far cry from Maiden’s powerful onslaught.

Still, there’s one thing Oasis and Iron Maiden definitely have in common: A history of bashing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Over the years, neither act has held back when its come to criticizing the institution. Still, being honored tends to change artists’ opinions. With both bands now set to be enshrined, we can’t help but wonder if either of them will attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

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Oasis’ Messy Hall of Fame History

Oasis became Hall eligible in 2024. They appeared as a nominee that year, and 2025 as well, before earning induction on this their third time on the ballot.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have never been bashful about their opinions, and the famously temperamental brothers started offering sharp assessments of the Hall well before they were first nominated.

In a 2019 conversation, Noel admitted he had been approached by a Hall of Fame representative who suggested the band had a good chance of earning induction one day. “I said, ‘Let me f—ing stop you there,” the rocker recalled. “I know what it is, I know where it entails. It won't be f—ing happening, ok?”

Noel went on to reveal he’d visited the Hall of Fame and checked out their museum.

“They showed me all these exhibits of Oasis stuff and it was, you know, it's a great place and all that but I won't be doing it.”

READ MORE: Oasis Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Liam has been even more harsh than his brother. In a variety of social media posts he’s insisted the Hall of Fame is "a load of bollox” and "full of wankers.” Liam has also seemingly bristled with the non-rock members who have been nominated for the Hall. “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f— off,” he told The Sunday Times. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.”

Despite all of these comments, Liam surprisingly admitted he’d attend if Oasis ever got in, telling a fan on Twitter he’d “Obv go collect it and tell the panel of judges how lovely they all look thank all the fans that voted for us and wreck the gaff.”

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Iron Maiden’s Fractured Relationship With the Hall of Fame

While Oasis has only had a short wait for induction, Iron Maiden have been eligible since 2005. The metal giants have long been regarded as one of the Hall of Fame’s most egregious omissions – a situation that hasn’t been ignored by the band or its fans.

"Rock and roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland," Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson declared in 2018. "It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar."

At the time, Dickinson insisted: "If we're ever inducted, I will refuse - they won't bloody be having my corpse in there." Four years later, his opinion hadn’t changed.

“I actually think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an utter, complete load of bollocks to be honest with you,” Dickinson remarked in 2022. "It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock’n’roll if it hit them in the face."

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

While Dickinson has been pointed in his dismissal of the Hall, Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris has been more tempered in his remarks.

"I’ve never been worried about [induction into the Hall]," he noted in 2023. "I’m not one way or the other. I’m not really against it or anything like that, but, you know, if people get recognized there that’s fine.

"But I’ve never been bothered with it," he continued. "We’ve never done music to be in some Hall of Fame or whatever. And also, if it was a thing that was voted by fans, that’d be ok, but the way it works, it doesn’t matter how many fans vote, it only counts as one vote. So it doesn’t really represent anything.”

So Will Either Oasis or Iron Maiden Actually Show Up?

While neither of these artists can be considered predictable, reading the tea leaves we can make an educated guess on both.

For Oasis, there is some precedent: The band infamously had a complicated relationship with the BRIT Awards, simultaneously mocking the U.K.’s biggest awards show while also dominating many of the categories. At various points, the Gallaghers used their acceptance speeches as a way to get it snide comments, take swipes at their rivals and even throw the trophy they’d just won to fans in the crowd.

READ MORE: 25 Rock Stars Who've Criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

While we don’t foresee anything quite to that degree, it’s easy to imagine Liam and Noel basking in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spotlight in a sort of told-you-so middle finger to their naysayers. Plus, for as much as the brothers mock stuffy awards presentations, they also love any chance to bask in their own greatness.

When Oasis was announced as part of the 2026 Hall of Fame class, Liam took to social media and expressed his (possibly exaggerated) excitement. We predict he and his brother will be there, and their acceptance speech may be the biggest must-see moment of the 2026 ceremony.

On the other side, Iron Maiden’s situation is more convoluted. By all accounts, Dickinson is a man of pride and purpose – one who doesn’t seem likely to change his views on the Hall of Fame. We don’t think he’ll attend, but we predict several other of the band’s members will. Among them, Harris, drummer Nicko McBrain (he’s called the Hall of Fame “a great accolade” in the past) and guitarist Adrian Smith. Without Dickinson, the band may choose to skip the performance section of the night – or perhaps we’ll see a few famous admirers of Iron Maiden take the mic in the frontman’s absence.