Twenty-six songs reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976. A comparatively scant 11 albums topped the Billboard 200 that same year, with minimal crossover between the two charts.

You can chalk that discrepancy up, partially, to the disco explosion that took the world by storm in 1976. It was a banner year for dance floor-approved singles from the Bee Gees, Wild Cherry, the Miracles and more. And that's to say nothing of the television themes and novelty songs that enjoyed their brief time in the sun, only to be quickly banished to the dustbin of history.

READ MORE: All 26 No. 1 Songs of 1976 Ranked Worst to Best

On the contrary, the album charts were a reminder that rock still ruled the roost in 1976. It was the golden age of the LP, with several members of classic rock's old guard — Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones — releasing new albums that raced to the top of the charts regardless of their critical reception. (Spoiler: It was mixed.)

It was also a year of looking back in more ways than one. Peter Frampton achieved pop cultural ubiquity with the blockbuster Frampton Comes Alive!, which repurposed several tracks from his previously unsuccessful studio albums into Top 20 hits. Funk legends Earth, Wind & Fire enjoyed a similar victory with their triple-platinum live album Gratitude.

Meanwhile, Chicago and the Eagles — both of whom dominated the first half of the decade — brought listeners up to speed with greatest hits compilations that, in retrospect, served as inflection points in their careers.

These artists spent much of 1976 jostling for the top spot before surrendering to Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, which ruled the chart for nearly three uninterrupted months to end the year.

Revisit all of these records and more in our list of the No. 1 Albums of 1976 Ranked Worst to Best.