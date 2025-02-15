Watch Nirvana Perform With Post Malone at ‘SNL50′ Concert

The surviving members of Nirvana once again reunited during Friday's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall, teaming up with Post Malone for a fiery rendition of their landmark single "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

You can watch part of the performance below.

The latest reunion of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear comes roughly two weeks after the rockers performed a four-song set at FireAid with vocal turns from St. Vincent, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Grohl's daughter Violet. Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler introduced the group on Friday as "Post Nirvana" after reflecting on Nirvana's first SNL appearance in 1992, which he called "an explosive moment for all of us."

Post Malone's love of Nirvana has been well documented. The rapper and singer led a livestream tribute to Nirvana during the COVID-19 pandemic, ripping through a 15-song cover set with help from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. (The performance will be released for the first time on vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2025.) The genre-hopping Malone has also collaborated on record with Ozzy Osbourne and performed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with Aerosmith.

Other 'SNL50' Classic Rock Highlights

Other highlights from the Jimmy Fallon-hosted SNL50: The Homecoming Concert included Eddie Vedder and the Roots covering Tom Petty's "The Waiting," Arcade Fire covering David Bowie's "Heroes" with David Byrne and St. Vincent, Devo performing with Fred Armisen on drums, and Jack White covering Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is available to watch on Peacock. Another star-studded look back at the legendary variety show, SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration, will air on NBC and Peacock on Sunday.