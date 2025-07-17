Nine Inch Nails are set to release a new album this summer. The soundtrack for Tron: Ares will be available on Sept. 19, three weeks before the film's release on Oct. 10.

The LP marks the first Nine Inch Nails album since the simultaneous release of Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in 2020.

The news was accompanied by the album's first single, the brooding "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." You can hear the song below

Listen to Nine Inch Nails' 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be'

The soundtrack for the third entry in the Tron film franchise features two dozen new songs, a mix of instrumental and vocal tracks, by Nine Inch Nails.

Even though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released 20 film scores over the decades — including 2010's The Social Network and 2020's Soul, both of which won Oscars — Tron: Ares is the first time a feature film soundtrack will be released under the Nine Inch Nails name.

You can see the album's track listing below.

"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" can also be heard in the new trailer for the upcoming movie.

Watch 'Tron: Ares' Trailer

Nine Inch Nails launched their new tour last month in Dublin. The set included favorites from their career, such as "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Head Like a Hole" and "Hurt."

Where Are Nine Inch Nails Playing in 2025?

The North American dates of the Peel It Back World Tour begin on Aug. 6 with a show in Oakland.

For the next six weeks, the band will perform dates in Seattle, Toronto, Cleveland and Phoenix, before wrapping up with two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

You can see the list of dates for the North American leg of Nine Inch Nails' tour below.

Nine Inch Nails, 'Tron: Ares' Track Listing

1. INIT

2. FORKED REALITY

3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

4. ECHOES

5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

6. IN THE IMAGE OF

7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

8. PERMANENCE

9. INFILTRATOR

10. 100% EXPENDABLE

11. STILL REMAINS

12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

14. TARGET IDENTIFIED

15. DAEMONIZE

16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

18. A QUESTION OF TRUST

19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

20. NO GOING BACK

21. NEMESIS

22. NEW DIRECTIVE

23. OUT IN THE WORLD

24. SHADOW OVER ME

Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back World Tour 2025 – North American Leg

Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum