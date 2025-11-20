Nikki Sixx Defends Vince Neil’s Vocals After Fan Criticism

Nikki Sixx has defended Vince Neil against a fan who was criticizing the Motley Crue singer's live performances.

Earlier this week the band announced a summer 2026 tour, with support from Tesla and Extreme. After one fan on X replied, "Vince needs to get in shape and fix his voice first," Sixx pushed back: "Did you hear him in Vegas? He sounded solid and bad ass."

Sixx was referring to the band's recently concluded Las Vegas residency, which marked the first shows Neil had played since suffering multiple strokes late last December.

Neil declared himself "95 percent good" during the residency, while admitting there was still work to do. "There's things that I can't do on stage still. It's hard to run back and forth on that stage," he told Eddie Trunk in September. "That stage is so huge. But I'm getting used to it."

Nikki Sixx Responds to Fans Calling for Mick Mars' Return

Sixx also responded to a fan demanding the return of founding guitarist Mick Mars, who retired from touring in 2022 due to his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, and has been replaced by John 5.

"Remember, Mick retired because his health couldn't handle life on the road," Sixx explained. "We all understand that, so why would you want to put him through it again?"

After another fan wrote "Farewell Tour Pt 3," Sixx simply replied: "Keepum Coming."