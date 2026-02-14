Nancy Wilson said she wants to make one more Heart album and take a "victory lap" to celebrate the band's half-century legacy alongside her sister and bandmate Ann Wilson.

The guitarist and singer reflected on her desire to follow up Heart's most recent album, 2016's Beautiful Broken, in a new interview with Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast.

"I go through these phases. Right now I'm in a phase of really feeling like creating some new songs. And I've got songs going on," Wilson said. "But I feel like this is the perfect time for Heart — this year, next year — to make a victory lap out of our legacy. So I figure we need to make one more Heart album."

Wilson also praised the current heart lineup, which features members of Ann's solo band Tripsitter. "And especially with these players that we have in the lineup right now in this band, we're just really excited to play together, and there's no limits on what we could pull off as musicians," she said. "So I've got a few songs, and Ann's working with those guys in her side band right now writing other songs. But I think I'm gonna want to make the last Heart album and do the victory lap and make 2027 mainly about the Heart film, the Heart documentary."

What to Expect From the In-Progress Heart Biopic

A Heart biopic, which has reportedly been in the works for years, is now close to fruition, according to Wilson — and it's got some big names attached to it.

"We've got a big movie, and we've got a final draft soon to read that Carrie Brownstein, actually [is working on] — she did Portlandia, of Sleater-Kinney fame — she's a buddy and she's a good writer too," Wilson said. "And we've been working mainly with her ... And it's so weird too, 'cause you kind of have to go, well, OK, who would be the actor that plays you?"

Wilson had some casting ideas too. She named Elle Fanning (of The Great and A Complete Unknown fame, among others) as a candidate to play her, and she suggested Midsommar star Florence Pugh could play her sister.

Nancy Wilson Still Loves Making Music — but Says Touring Is 'Entirely Exhausting'

Clearly, there's still work to be done for Heart, as the rockers will launch the 2026 leg of their Royal Flush tour on Sunday. But Wilson confessed that the road has lost some of its luster over the years.

When asked if the idea of a "victory lap" seemed weird, she said: "Kind of, but then as the grandchildren start arriving? Not as crazy to think about doing less of the big rock tour. I mean, it's entirely exhausting to do that travel. And when you're not quite as young and rubbery as you always were, going through almost 50 years-ish of doing that, you really get paid for the travel on those rock tours.

"The show itself is the thrill — the million thrills and the glory and that magic thing," Wilson added. "I would do that for free, and I probably will end up doing music somehow for as long as I can live. But the tour part, it's really rough on you."

Watch Nancy Wilson on 'Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast'

