Nancy Wilson Blasts Trump for Using Heart Song at Military Parade

Nancy Wilson says the Trump administration was not given permission to play one of Heart's songs at the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade on Saturday.

"Earlier today," Wilson began on social media, "during a parade held in support of our nation’s military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song 'Barracuda' by Heart was played without permission or authorization from us."

Wilson's post also included a photo of herself wearing a hat that read "No kings but us," a reference to the "No Kings" protests that took place across the country that same day in opposition to the current administration's policies.

"'Barracuda,' written and performed by Ann [Wilson] and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use," Wilson continued. "As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces. On a day meant to honor that service, it's important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it."

Nancy Wilson 'Embarrassed' to Be American

This is not the first time Wilson (or her sister) have spoken out against President Trump and his political choices.

In March, the guitarist spoke with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about a different Heart song, "Crazy on You," which was written during another turbulent period of history.

"We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War," Wilson explained. "To be as subtle as possible, it's more embarrassing [to be American] now."