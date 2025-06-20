Hear Motley Crue and Dolly Parton Team Up on ‘Home Sweet Home’

Motley Crue and country legend Dolly Parton have teamed up to release a new version of "Home Sweet Home."

You can hear the "Dolly Crue" version of the band's 1985 smash below.

It features Parton adding vocal parts to either Motley Crue's original recording of the song or an amazingly faithful recreation. She flies solo on the second verse and otherwise fills in about every inch of previously available space by repeating or riffing off Vince Neil's parts. Even the song's famous guitar solo is now largely covered up by repeated choruses or new Parton additions.

Read More: Why Motley Crue's Label Didn't Want to Release 'Home Sweet Home'

This version of "Home Sweet Home" is featured on the band's newly announced greatest hits compilation, From the Beginning, which arrives on Sept. 19. It will be Motley Crue's ninth career-spanning compilation, matching the number of original studio albums they have released to date.

This isn't the first time the group has re-invented their most famous song. In addition to remixing it for their 1991 compilation Decade of Decadence 81-91, they collaborated with late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on a new version in 2005, and with country star Justin Moore on his cover of the song in 2014.

Motley Crue is taking most of the summer off, but will return to Las Vegas for a brand-new 10-show residency at Park MGM, which kicks off Sept. 12 and concludes on Oct. 3.The shows were originally scheduled to take place in March and April, but were postponed after Neil underwent an unspecified medical procedure.

The group will also team up with their friends and former tour partners in Def Leppard for the Rock the Tides weekend destination concert event in November on Mexico's Riviera Maya.

Hear Motley Crue and Dolly Parton Perform 'Home Sweet Home'