Mick Fleetwood and Joe Perry are among the 19 latest names added to the list of artists who will appear at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Other additions announced on Wednesday include Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Heart's Nancy Wilson, the Killers, Bryan Adams, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Gina Schock of the Go-Go's and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Fleetwood will give the induction speech for Bad Company, drummer Simon Kirke revealed in a new interview. Cyndi Lauper will reportedly be inducted by Chappell Roan, who's also expected to perform.

READ MORE: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees Announced

Who Else Will Appear at the 2025 Rock Hall Inductions?

The 40th edition of the annual gala is loaded with star power. Elton John and Iggy Pop were among the initial guests announced. David Letterman is set to appear, presumably to give the induction speech honoring his late friend, Warren Zevon, who is receiving this year's Musical Influence Award.

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, Missy Elliott, Questlove, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo will also make appearances during the induction ceremony, which will air live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST and will be available for a la carte streaming after the event. ABC will also present a primetime special with performance highlights on Jan. 1. Those standout moments will begin streaming the next day on Hulu.

Who Will Be Performing at the 2025 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony?

Though it's been unclear whether or not Bad Company would perform due to Paul Rodgers' health issues in recent years, Kirke shared that he and the singer are set to play two songs together at the ceremony. The surviving members of Soundgarden are also planning to play together. Former bassist Hiro Yamamoto recently posted a photo of himself with the band's Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron.

Cameron has also been posting photos in his Instagram stories that show some of the guests visiting rehearsal, including Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless.

It's unclear who will pay tribute to Joe Cocker, but the recent additions of the Tedeschi Trucks Band (who previously paid homage to the legendary vocalist with a full-album performance of Mad Dogs & Englishmen) and Nathaniel Rateliff offer some interesting possibilities. Adams, who collaborated with Cocker in the past, also seems to be a likely participant.

Lauper is also expected to perform, and even though bassist Carol Kaye and early rock 'n' roller Chubby Checker have both said they will not be attending, it's possible there could be some sort of musical section to honor them.

READ MORE: Who's Been Inducted into the Rock Hall More Than Once?

"Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers," Rock Hall chairman John Sykes said earlier this month in an official statement. "These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."