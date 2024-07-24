Mick Fleetwood to Release Blues Album With Ukulele Virtuoso

Mick Fleetwood will release a new album this fall, a collaboration with ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro called Blues Experience, out Oct. 18.

"I've always wanted to do a blues album," Shimabukuro said in a statement, "and when Mick and I started talking about working together, I thought who better to work with than Mick Fleetwood?"

Shimabukuro first rose to international fame in 2006 when a video of him playing George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" on ukelele went viral online. He toured with Jimmy Buffett for three years, and has also collaborated with Willie Nelson, Warren Haynes and more.

Blues Experience features new interpretations of classic numbers like "Rollin' and Tumblin,'" which you can listen to below, plus Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," Procol Harum's "Whiter Shade of Pale" and two different versions of Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird."

A complete track listing is also available below.

"Mick's energy when he plays is so infectious," Shimabukuro said. "He's such an intense musician. He pushes everyone around him, and it's inspiring to see his facial expressions and watch his movement and the way he hits the drums."

"Jake and I had a full let-it-all-go moment on this one!!" Fleetwood said of "Rollin' and Tumblin.'" "Jake let his hair down. A blues standard being given a wake-up call!"

Mick Fleetwood and Jake Shimabukuro, 'Blues Experience,' Track Listing

1. "Cause We've Ended as Lovers"

2. "Rollin' N Tumblin'"

3. "Need Your Love So Bad"

4. "Kula Blues"

5. "Whiter Shade of Pale"

6. "I Wanna Get Funky"

7. "Still Got the Blues"

8. "Rockin" in the Free World"

9. "Songbird"

10. "Songbird (Mick spoken word)"