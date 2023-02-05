Mick Fleetwood on Fleetwood Mac’s Future: ‘I’d Say We’re Done’

Mick Fleetwood revealed that he cannot envision Fleetwood Mac continuing to perform in the wake of Christine McVie’s death.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood explained during an interview at the Grammys (as relayed by the Los Angeles Times). “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

According to Fleetwood, the band’s other members remain busy with their own respective touring and performing commitments.

“They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” the drummer explained.

Fleetwood Mac’s last show took place Nov. 20, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The concert was a fundraiser for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, and was held in conjunction with Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce event. This would prove to be McVie’s last show with Fleetwood Mac. Three months later she gave what would be her final public performance, joining Fleetwood and a star-studded group of musicians for a tribute to founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

McVie’s death in November following a “short illness” left her friends and bandmates reeling.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ ... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood wrote at the time. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”