Metallica has announced a pair of "intimate" concerts for the end of 2026 — which, by Metallica standards, means they'll be playing an arena that "only" holds 10,000 people.

The metal giants will play two shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19 and 21. Although a 10,000-capacity arena is nothing to sneeze at, it's quaint when compared to the stadiums Metallica is used to filling.

They'll be supported on the first night by crossover thrash veterans Suicidal Tendencies (with whom Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo used to play, and with whom his son Tye Trujillo now plays) and metalcore powerhouses Spiritbox on the second night.

Single-day and two-day tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information at Metallica's website.

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"Just as we’re getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of ’26, we’ve added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year," Metallica said in a statement. "Join us at the intimate Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, to celebrate their 25th anniversary… as we like to say, they’re just getting started! We’ll be there for a No Repeat Weekend on November 19 and 21."

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The Mohegan Sun shows mark Metallica's only two U.S. concerts of 2026 that are not booked at the Las Vegas Sphere. The band will set up shop at the state-of-the-art venue for several weekends in October and November, as well as in early 2027, for 24 shows in all.

Metallica is still in the midst of their M72 World Tour in support of 2023's 72 Seasons. They'll visit Europe from May through July before coming back to the States in the fall.

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