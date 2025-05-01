Hear Mammoth’s Shred-Heavy New Single ‘The End’

Wolfgang Van Halen does his family name proud on new Mammoth single "The End," an up-tempo rocker featuring a healthy dose of the guitar heroics his late father Eddie Van Halen made famous.

You can watch the action-packed, star-studded video below.

"The End" explodes out of the gate with a furious tapped guitar lick that's evidently embedded in the Van Halen DNA. After a brisk secondary lick that evokes "Mean Street," the song shifts into a driving verse propelled by Van Halen's energetic drumming. "The End" climaxes with a soaring, anthemic chorus and fiery guitar solo.

"I've had the tapping idea on the intro for 'The End' since before Mammoth," Van Halen explained in a statement. "I was able to fit it into this world. It's still over-the-top and shreddy, but it's also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished 'The End,' it felt really special to me."

Wolfgang Van Halen Enlists Famous Friends for Epic 'The End' Video

Van Halen also recruited director Robert Rodriguez for the epic "The End" video, a modern-day interpretation of Rodriguez's 1996 action-horror hit From Dusk Till Dawn. It stars Danny Trejo as a seedy nightclub owner who allows Mammoth to perform at the venue under the condition that they play quietly.

Naturally, the band doesn't comply, and calamity ensues, featuring a horde of zombies, werewolves and vampires. Several Van Halen friends and family members also make cameos in the video, including Slash, Myles Kennedy, his mother Valerie Bertinelli and his wife Andraia Allsop.

In addition to the new song and video, Mammoth has announced a fall U.S. headlining tour with support from Kennedy. You can see the dates below.

Mammoth, 'The End' Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct 31 – Show information to come soon

Nov 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Nov 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Nov 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 12 – Show information to come soon

Nov 14 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Nov 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Nov 18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Nov 22 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Nov 23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Nov 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Nov 29 – Show information to come soon

Dec 2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Dec 7 – Show information to come soon