Lindsey Buckingham has shared a bit about an upcoming solo album on social media.

"This new album is just representative of the culmination of everything that I've learned from making solo albums over the last 25 years," he said. "I feel like this particular album is the culmination of holding a certain line ethically and idealistically that I've managed to maintain for many years. I'm really excited about this piece of work."

The name of the album, as well as details about when it will be released, have not been revealed yet.

When Did Lindsey Buckingham Release His First Solo Album?

Buckingham's first solo album came out in 1981, titled Law and Order, and it featured drumming by his own Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood. The album went to No. 32 in the U.S.

In 2018, Buckingham looked backward at that release with Stereogum: "In a moment when I realized the only way I was going to explore the left side of my palate was to do solo work, Law and Order was a bit, shall we say, sarcastic as a body of work, a bit camp, maybe a bit too camp, almost verging on a comedy album in some ways in terms of the irony that was there and the sensibility."

When Did Lindsey Buckingham Release His Most Recent Solo Album?

In 2021, Buckingham released his seventh and most recent solo album, a self-titled piece. It was written, produced and recorded by Buckingham entirely on his own in his home studio.

"I think much of my solo work collectively is a little more off to the left than what was generally offered in Fleetwood Mac," he said to Classic Rock in 2022, not long after the release of Lindsey Buckingham. "There was kind of a conscious interest when I was making this to circle back on earlier reference points that were less about defining myself as that counterpoint to the band. It encompasses all that I’ve learned by having taken that route, but it also comes together with the earlier parts of myself as they existed in Fleetwood Mac."