Kiss Announce Massive ‘Rock and Roll Over’ Box Set

Kiss will release a box set edition of Rock and Roll Over, packed with 100 previously unreleased tracks and mixes, on Nov. 6.

Originally released on Nov. 11, 1976, the album found Kiss stripping down their sound after their previous album - the highly polished, Bob Ezrin-produced Destroyer.

Read More: How Kiss Stripped Off Some Polish for 'Rock and Roll Over'

The 4-CD + Blu-Ray audio Rock and Roll Over 50th anniversary set will include 18 tracks recorded live during the band's three-night April 1977 stand in Tokyo, which were originally intended to be released as Kiss' second live album.

In addition to a remastered version of the original album, the box will also include an all-new 2026 mix by Rock and Roll Over producer Eddie Kramer.

22 demos - including an instrumental version of "Queen for a Day," the song which was supposed to become Ace Frehley's first lead vocal on a Kiss album - are also included.

Of course, it all comes with a barrage of replica merchandise from the era, and a 104-page hardcover book by Ken Sharp, featuring new interviews with the surviving band members.

You can see the Rock and Roll Over 50th anniversary super deluxe edition track list below. The box set is available for pre-order now at KissOnline.com.

ROCK AND ROLL OVER

Original Album Remastered

1. I Want You

2. Take Me

3. Calling Dr. Love

4. Ladies Room

5. Baby Driver

6. Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em

7. Mr. Speed

8. See You In Your Dreams

9. Hard Luck Woman

10. Makin’ Love

ROCK AND ROLL OVER

Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix

1. I Want You*

2. Take Me*

3. Calling Dr. Love*

4. Ladies Room*

5. Baby Driver*

6. Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em*

7. Mr. Speed*

8. See You In Your Dreams*

9. Hard Luck Woman*

10. Makin’ Love*

DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES

1. Burning Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

2. Daily Planet (Gene Simmons Acetate Instrumental Demo)*

3. High And Low (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

4. Jelly Roll (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

5. Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

6. Dreamer (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

7. You’re My Reason For Living (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

8. Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

9. Wicked June (Gene Simmons Instrumental Demo)*

10. I Want Love (Paul Stanley Demo)*

11. Take Me (Extended Outtake)*

12. See You In Your Dreams (Davlen Instrumental Demo)*

13. Take Me (Davlen Demo)*

14. Baby Driver (Davlen Demo)*

15. Hard Luck Woman (Outtake)*

16. I Want You (Rough Mix Extended Version)*

17. Calling Dr. Love (Alternate Mix)*

18. Makin’ Love (Outtake)*

19. I Want You (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

20. Take Me (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

21. Mr. Speed (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

22. Queen For A Day (Instrumental Demo)*

LIVE IN JAPAN 1977

APRIL 1, 1977

1. Detroit Rock City*

2. Take Me*

3. Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll*

4. Ladies Room*

5. Firehouse*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 1

6. Makin’ Love*

7. I Want You*

8. Cold Gin*

9. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 2

10. Do You Love Me*

11. Nothin’ To Lose*

12. Gene Simmons Bass Solo*

13. God Of Thunder*

14. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder*

APRIL 4, 1977

15. Rock And Roll All Nite*

16. Shout It Out Loud*

17. Beth*

18. Black Diamond*

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

ROCK AND ROLL OVER

Original Album Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo

Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo*

1. I Want You

2. Take Me

3. Calling Dr. Love

4. Ladies Room

5. Baby Driver

6. Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em

7. Mr. Speed

8. See You In Your Dreams

9. Hard Luck Woman

10. Makin’ Love

* Previously unreleased