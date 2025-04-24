Kiss’ Peter Criss Announces First Solo Album in 18 Years

Original Kiss drummer Peter Criss has announced a new solo album, featuring several notable collaborators.

Criss shared his news via a short video posted to the KissFAQ website (which you can watch below).

"I have an announcement. I have my new rock and roll album to you, Kiss Army guys, coming out in the fall,” the drummer said. “And I really hope you like it, man. And I wanna say God bless to each and every one of you."

Kiss historian Julian Gill, who runs KissFAQ, added further information regarding Criss’ upcoming LP.

READ MORE: Kiss Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

“This is a hard rock kick-ass album, co-produced by Barry Pointer, who's worked with Ozzy [Osbourne], Marilyn Manson, Fred Coury, Steve Stevens, amongst others, and, of course, John 5,” he reported. “I was honored to listen to this album at Peter's studio with him last night, and it was absolutely amazing to hear this new music. It was vibrant and powerful. I'm so excited for it to be released, and I think Kiss fans are gonna love this album. Peter's drum sound is absolutely massive and his vocals are powerful. Barry Pointer's production is stunning, and Peter's got an incredible group of musicians and background vocalists behind him.”

Gill went on to name many of the guests who will be featured on the album, including bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist John 5 and keyboardist Paul Shaffer.

When Was Peter Criss’ Last Solo Album Released?

Criss enjoyed three separate stints in Kiss. As the original drummer, he played on the band’s first seven studio albums before initially departing in 1980. He returned from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2002 to 2004.

READ MORE: Top 10 Kiss Solo Album Songs

Criss’ most recent solo album was One for All, released in 2007. He retired from touring in 2017, giving what was promoted as his final full concert on June 17 at the Cutting Room in New York City.