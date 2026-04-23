Kiss Kruise 2026 Lineup Revealed: Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter and More

Kiss will be joined by Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel and Chris Jericho's Kuarantine during the 2026 Kiss Kruise Land Locked in Vegas festival.

The Nov. 13-15 event at Las Vegas' Virgin Hotels will be headlined by Kiss. The group will perform two unmasked concerts - presumably one acoustic and one electric as in past years, although that detail has not been confirmed.

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Kiss band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer will also host a series of activities and Q&A sessions. The weekend will also feature an all-star tribute to founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley, who died shortly before the 2025 Kiss Kruise.

An official pre-party on Nov. 12 will feature the Ace Frehley Band, Enuff Z'Nuff and Beasto Blanco. This news was revealed by Simmons via social media post.

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This will be the second year in a row that the Kiss Kruise will be held on dry land in Las Vegas, as opposed to taking place on an actual cruise ship as it did for over a decade.

During a Q&A at last year's festival, Stanley explained that the success of the previous Kruises resulted in other bands following their lead, making it difficult for the Kiss to book their own boat.

Kulick, who was Kiss' lead guitarist from 1984 to 1996, has become an annual highlight of the Kiss Kruises, performing a set list focused on his sometimes overlooked time with the band.

Pro wrestling superstar and Fozzy lead singer Chris Jericho mines similar territory with his band Kuarantine, which celebrates Kiss' non-makeup years.

Slaughter's appearance on the bill is notable, as singer / guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum formed the band in 1988 after leaving their former group the Vinnie Vincent Invasion, which was led by former Kiss lead guitarist Vinnie Vincent.