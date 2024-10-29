All-Star King Crimson Tribute Band’s LA Show Will Be Livestreamed

Adrian Belew's supergroup King Crimson tribute band Beat will livestream their Nov. 10 concert in Los Angeles. Many of their remaining shows have limited seats available, with multiple sellouts.

The focus is on King Crimson material from the '80s, when Belew joined the band with Tony Levin. Their collaborations with guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Danny Carey of Tool only began after Belew asked for the blessing of Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp.

Beat's concert at the United Theater on Broadway in LA will be streamed through VEEPS beginning at 11PM ET (8PM PT) on Nov. 10. The $24.99 ticket price gives viewers on-demand access for seven days.

READ MORE: How King Crimson Was Reborn on 'Discipline'

They kicked off this tour in September, with dates continuing in December. A complete list of Beat's remaining dates and cities is below. Other key stops include Cincinnati, Seattle, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, New York City and St. Louis, among others.

Fripp, Belew, Levin and drummer Bill Bruford released a trio of King Crimson albums in the '80s, including 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1983's Three of a Perfect Pair. The Los Angeles livestream will be mixed by Bob Clearmountain, who has served in the same role for countless classic rock sessions – as well as livestream tributes in 2022 for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Remaining 2025 Beat Tour Dates

10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre (Sold out)

10/27 – Royal Oak, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre #

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (Sold out)

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

11/1 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center #

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/3 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

11/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre #

11/6 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre #

11/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/9 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts #

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ United Theater on Broadway #

11/18 _ Thousand Oaks, CA @ BofA PAC

11/20 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/21 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

11/23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

11/30 – Hammond, IN @ Venue at Horseshoe

12/2 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center For The Arts

12/3 – Hartford, CT @ Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center

12/4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

12/6 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

12/7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom

12/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/10 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

12/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

12/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

12/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

12/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

12/18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

# - Limited availability remaining