Belew, Levin, Vai and Carey Expand King Crimson BEAT Tour

Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Danny Carey have expanded their upcoming BEAT tour, adding 21 new dates to the '80s King Crimson-focused trek.

The new string of dates begins on Nov. 18 in Thousand Oaks, California, and concludes on Dec. 18 in Highland, California. The expansion brings the trek up to 65 dates in total, with several shows already sold out.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: How Adrian Belew Put Together His '80s King Crimson Celebration

Details on the Upcoming BEAT Tour

The highly anticipated BEAT tour will focus on three King Crimson albums: 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair. The first of those albums marked Belew's debut with the band, and the guitarist expressed his enthusiasm for that era in a statement.

"The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own," Belew said. "Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!"

BEAT 2024 Tour - New Dates

11/18 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ B of A PAC

11/20 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/21 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11/22 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

11/23 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

11/26 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/30 - Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe

12/02 - Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

12/03 - Hartford, CT @ Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center

12/04 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

12/06 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

12/07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom

12/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/10 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

12/11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

12/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/14 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

12/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

12/17 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

12/18 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

Previously Announced Shows

9/12 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

9/13 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

9/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

9/15 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

9/17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

9/20 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

9/21 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Centre

9/22 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

9/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

9/27 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

9/28 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

9/29 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/01 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

10/02 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham

10/04 -Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/05 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/06 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/08 - Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

10/09 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

10/11 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

10/12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

10/14 - Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

10/15 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

10/17 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Maisonneuve

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/19 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

10/21 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

10/22 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

10/23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

10/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/27 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

11/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

11/03 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

11/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/06 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/08 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels