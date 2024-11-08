Kid Rock Extends an Olive Branch to Kamala Harris Supporters

Kid Rock has offered an olive branch to Kamala Harris voters, telling fellow supporters of newly re-elected President Donald Trump that "now is not the time to gloat."

Republican nominee Trump handily defeated the Democratic candidate Harris in Tuesday's presidential election, making him just the second person ever to be elected to the country's highest office for non-consecutive terms.

You can see Rock's video below.

A longtime supporter of Trump, Rock posted a video Friday that begins with him in on-stage mode, complete with a "Kid Rock election reaction" caption. Wearing a flame-adorned track suit, Rock prepares to speak then thinks better of it, pointedly drops the microphone, grabs his crotch and flips the bird to the camera.

After a burst of static, he returns with the caption now crediting Bob Richie (his real name), dressed as if he's about to go mow his lawn or maybe attend a Weezer concert. "First off, let me convey to my family, friends and supporters that now is not the time to gloat," he begins.

"We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people, who want the same things in life as we do, but simply think differently on how to get there," he continues as scenes of small town America blend with his own concert footage, and finally to the failed July assassination attempt on Trump. "It is now time to be the bigger man, to extend an olive branch and unite all reasonable people of this great nation. God has blessed America, and together with President Trump, we will make America great again."

Before the Election, Kid Rock Offered Similar Praise for Taylor Swift and Eminem

In a video posted on October 25, Rock offered kind words to another Detroit-based rapper, Eminem, who was vocal in his support for Harris. "I love Eminem. We've been friends for many years," he explained. "I don't agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that in which they believe. Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great."