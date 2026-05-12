The Rolling Stones have a new album, Foreign Tongues, coming out this year, but fans shouldn't expect a tour behind it, at least not in 2026.

Last week, the band appeared at an album announcement event in New York City, where the Associated Press specifically asked about upcoming touring plans. Keith Richards shot the idea down.

"Oh, I mean we can talk next year," he said. "I mean, possibly, you know, I mean, at the moment, we're just sort of saying we finished the record, let's do this."

Richards added: "Not this year anyway."

Mick Jagger had a bit more enthusiastic of a response in regards to touring in support of Foreign Tongues, which is slated for release on July 10.

"I absolutely would love to," he said, "so I hope to do it as soon as that's possible."

When Did the Stones Tour Last?

The Rolling Stones have not been on tour since 2024, a trek that was in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds.

At the aforementioned NYC event, Jagger, who is 82 years old, also answered a question about his notable level of agility and movement on stage.

"That's just being fit and you have to work at that at whatever age you are," he said. "And if you're my age you have to really work at it. [Laughs] ... You have to really work at it, and it's just discipline and a lot of hard work, otherwise you can't do that. And of course, I can't do the things I did when I was 21, but I can do other things."