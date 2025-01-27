Kansas and 38 Special Announce Summer 2025 Tour

Kansas and 38 Special are teaming up for a summer 2025 tour that will also feature Jefferson Starship, the Outlaws and Dave Mason.

The tour kicks off June 6 in Richmond, Virginia and is currently set to conclude on July 26 in Rogers, Arkansas. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will go up for sale Tuesday, Jan. 28 using code KANSASBAND at their official website.

Kansas wrapped up their 50th anniversary tour in December with a show that featured a return appearance by co-founding drummer Phil Ehart, who suffered a major heart attack in February 2024. Original bassist Dave Hope also made an appearance at the show. The group's most recent album is 2020's The Absence of Presence.

38 Special will mark their 50th year as a band in 2025. It has been over 20 years since they released a new album, 2004's Drivetrain.

Kansas and 38 Special Summer 2025 Tour Dates

June 6 - Richmond, VA: Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

June 7 - Oxon Hill, MD: The Theater at MGM National *

June 13 - Southaven, MS: BankPlus Amphitheater #

June 14 - Huntsville, AL: Orion Amphitheater #

June 20 - Orange Beach, AL: The Wharf Amphitheater *

June 21 - Atlanta, GA: Fox Theatre *

June 27 - Charlotte, NC: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater *

June 28 - Raleigh, NC: Red Hat Amphitheater *

July 12 - La Vista, NE: The Astro %

July 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA: McGrath Amphitheater *

July 19 - The Woodlands, TX: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

July 20 - Irving, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

July 25 - Camdenton, MO: Ozarks Amphitheater %

July 26 - Rogers, AR: Walmart AMP*

* with the Outlaws

# with Jefferson Starship

% with Dave Mason