Stalwart guitarist and songwriter Neal Schon has responded to accusations that frontman Arnel Pineda was forced into Journey's ongoing farewell tour.

Pineda says he twice tried to step away from the group prior to the launch of their Final Frontier dates in late February. He joined Journey in 2007, when he was already age 40.

He now admits to vocal struggles, particularly in cold outdoor environments. He's also gone into detail for the first time on his personal struggles through a divorce proceeding that includes explosive allegations of domestic abuse.

Was Arnel Pineda Forced to Tour With Journey?

Pineda remembers telling the others: "If you're planning to do a farewell tour, you better tell me, because my issues and my personal problems are getting more intense and I don’t know if I want to go with you." Pineda said he went so far as to write up a resignation, but he never heard back.

"As they say, silence can be louder than explaining," he added. "I said to them I wanted to retire because of my personal problems. No answer. Obviously, they don't want to find another singer."

Pineda didn't attend rehearsals, and revealed that he only found out about the Final Frontier show format of two very long-sets when he returned from his native Philippines. He says he is managing as best he can: "They can fire me any time they want," Pineda added, "but they're not."

Arnel Pineda Arnel Pineda joined Journey in 2007, when he was already 40. (Ethan Miller, Getty Images) loading...

Still, it's clear he felt he had no choice but to play the current Journey shows. In new comments, bandleader Schon argues that the situation was beyond his control. Turns out, Journey's contract with touring giant AEG specifically states that this tour can only move forward with Pineda.

"For clarity, no one was ever prevented by me from making their own personal decisions," Schon says in a very carefully worded official statement. "At the same time, we were all advised by our representatives that there are contractual obligations tied to touring that need to be honored."

How Many Journey Songs Is Arnel Pineda Singing on Tour?

Journey has confirmed 60 Final Frontier dates in U.S. in 2026, with reports of at least another 40 concerts set to be announced in 2027. It appears Pineda will be along for this very long ride, even if others have to step in during the show to fill in. Their set lists reflect an effort to make things work.

From opening night in Hershey, Pennsylvania, through early April in Wichita, Kansas, others have taken over vocal duties for a total of six songs during each Journey concert. But the substitutes have moved closer to the beginning of the show, doubling to four of the first 10 songs by last week.

READ MORE: Top 35 Journey Videos – Together and Apart

"Touring at this level involves many moving parts, and decisions are made collectively with our team, including management, agents and promoters," Schon says. "Like any long-running band, there are moments where people feel the pressure differently. I respect that, and I have nothing but appreciation for what everyone brings to the stage."

Schon added: "My focus has always been — and remains — delivering the best possible experience for our fans and keeping the music alive."

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

Rockers Whose Bands Tried to Erase Them Their names never made it onto album covers and bands' official websites – or, worse, they got deleted after some falling out. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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