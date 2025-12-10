Guitar greats Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will take their collaborative SachVai Band out for its first North American tour in 2026.

The 40-date run begins April 1 in Seattle and concludes May 30 in Vienna, Virginia. The trek will be a continuation of the rockers’ 2025 Surfing With the Hydra Tour, which Satriani and Vai took across the U.K. and Europe. The guitarists’ performances were met with high praise from critics and fans alike, adding further anticipation for their inaugural U.S. run.

"The SatchVai Band summer Euro tour of 2025 far exceeded anything I could have imagined,” Vai admitted via statement. “Joe and I struck pure jammin’ gold night after night. Being in the same band with Joe, playing songs we actually wrote together on stage, in real time felt like watching a childhood fantasy step out of my teenage brain and stroll onto the stage. And somehow, it was even more rewarding, satisfying, and downright fulfilling than I ever thought possible."

Who Is Joining Joe Satriani and Steve Vai in the SatchVai Band?

The SatchVai Band also features rock veterans Kenny Aronoff (drums), Marco Mendoza (bass) and Pete Thorn (guitar), while metal group Animals as Leader will open all of the dates. In a separate statement, Satriani expressed his excitement for the 2026 North American tour.

READ MORE: How Joe Satriani Broke Through on 'Surfing With the Alien'

“The SatchVai Band rides again!” the guitarist declared. “After a fantastic European tour last summer Steve, Kenny, Marco, Pete and I will bring the Surfing With The Hydra Tour to the US. We can’t wait to play you the new material from our forthcoming SatchVai album along with your favorite songs from our shared catalog. And that’s not all, we’re bringing along the incomparable Animals As Leaders. You do not want to miss this show with this lineup!”

A full list of tour dates can be found below. The SatchVai Band will release a new single, “Dancing,” on March 2, with a full-length album expected in 2026.

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai 'Surfing With the Hydra' 2026 Tour Dates

April 1 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 2 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 4 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

April 7 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater

April 8 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Las Vegas

April 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

April 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 20 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

April 22 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 24 – Clearwater, FL @ Baycare Sound

April 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

April 30 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

May 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

May 12 – Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall

May 13 – Toronto, Ont @ Meridian Hall

May 15 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

May 16 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 17 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 20 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

May 21 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

May 22 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

May 23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 27 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

May 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

May 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap