Jason Bonham Adds New Dates to Led Zeppelin Evening Tour
Jason Bonham has expanded his Led Zeppelin Evening tour, adding a late summer leg to his 2026 schedule.
Bonham is already in the midst of a trek across North America, with an initial run of performances that started May 9 in Mobile, Alabama. This leg will continue through June 7 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at which point Bonham will take roughly two months off.
The new run of concerts begins Aug. 13 in Pocatello, Idaho and lasts through the end of summer. Bonham will take his show throughout much of America, including stops in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, Arizona, Ohio and New York. The tour leg concludes Sept. 6 in Bettendorf, Iowa. A full list of dates can be found below.
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Bonham previously promised that the performances on this tour will include a “set featuring the biggest radio hits Zeppelin ever wrote,” along with “fan-favorite deep cuts.”
Presale for the new tour stops begins May 20 at 10AM local time with general on sale starting the next day. Full details can be found at Bonham’s website.
Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening 2026 (New Dates in Bold)
May 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
May 21 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
May 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
May 24 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
May 27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
May 29 - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
May 30 - Baton Rouge, LA @ L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
May 31 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Jun 2 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theater
Jun 3 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall - Peace Center
Jun 5 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
Jun 6 - Charles Town, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Jun 7 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
Aug 13 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug 15 - Shelton, WA @ Skookum Creek Events Center
Aug 16 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
Aug 18 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre
Aug 20 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theater
Aug 21 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug 22 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center
Aug 23 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions
Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Aug 26 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Aug 28 - Hot Springs, AR @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
Aug 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel
Aug 30 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Sep 1 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Sep 2 - Canton, OH @ Stark County Fairgrounds
Sep 3 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
Sep 6 - Bittendorf, IA @ Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso