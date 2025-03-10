James Taylor Adds More Shows to Summer Tour

James Taylor has added 17 more shows to his upcoming tour of North America.

The trek will begin on May 5 in Phoenix, and then make its way through mostly U.S. cities with the exception of a stop in Toronto. The tour will conclude over four months later on Sept. 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

You can view a complete list of show dates, with the newly added shows in bold, below.

Is James Taylor Contemplating New Music?

Taylor's most recent studio album, American Standard, came out in 2020, but he has not excluded the possibility of making another one in the near future.

"I feel like I've got another one in me — sounds like an egg — but I'm writing a little bit," he told The Independent last year. "You know, live music — the thing that I'm so attached to about it, why I can't let it go — is that there's something [that] happens when people come together for a couple of hours, for two or three hours, and have a sort of collective experience.

"It's indescribable. You prepare for it, but when it happens, it's spontaneous and, in a way, unique. I love it when that happens, and it does most nights."

James Taylor Summer 2025 Tour

May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 7 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

May 8 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

May 10-11 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell

May 13-14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 16 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

May 17 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

May 19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

May 21 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Amphitheater

May 23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

May 25-26 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle Winery

May 13-14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

May 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center

May 19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

May 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

June 13-14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

June 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center

June 19 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

June 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Amphitheater

June 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 29 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 1 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 3-4 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

Aug. 21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 23 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 24 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 26 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 27 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 29 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 — Richmond, VA @ Riverfront Amphitheater

Sept. 3 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp. At Chastain Park

Sept. 8 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 10 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 13 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Tulsa, OK, @ BOK Center

Sept. 17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena