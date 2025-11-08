Jack White — Without Meg — Accepts White Stripes Hall Induction

Jack White accepted the White Stripes' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a heartfelt speech that expressed appreciation for his erstwhile bandmate, Meg White.

Dressed in a red suit, black shirt and white tie -- the color scheme his duo made famous -- Jack took the stage following a touching introduction from Iggy Pop.

"Today the White Stripes are proud to represent the sound of Detroit punk and garage rock, and all of those bands and artists," the singer began. Though Meg did not attend the ceremony, Jack noted "she’s very sorry she couldn't make it here tonight."

“She's very grateful to all of the folks who supported her through all the years. It really means a lot to her tonight,” Jack added, noting that Meg also helped him write his speech.

The frontman went on to thank his family for “letting me make all that noise in my house growing up." He then rattled off a list of artists that influenced the White Stripes' career -- from classic acts like Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Jethro Tull, to contemporaries like the Strokes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

After challenging the next generation of young musicians to "drop the screens – get out in the garage and get obsessed," Jack closed with a poem that chronicled the the White Stripes ascent to fame with child-like whimsy.

"My sister thanks you, and I thank you," the rocker declared at the end.

Why Wasn't Meg White at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Meg White has remained largely out of the spotlight since 2007, when the band canceled a run of dates due to the drumer's "acute anxiety.” A 2009 appearance on the final episode of Late Night With Conan O'Brien would be the duo’s last performance together, as the White Stripes officially broke up in 2011.

The White Stripes were initially nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, their first year of eligibility. Despite not making it in at that time, they were announced among this year's inductees when the 2025 class was announced in April.

Jack has forged a successful solo career since the White Stripes' ended, most recently No Name in 2024.