Night Ranger’s Jack Blades ‘Feeling Great’ After Hospitalization

Night Ranger has provided an update on singer and bassist Jack Blades, who was hospitalized on March 23.

“We’ve got an update on Jack… and it’s good news!” the band proclaimed on their Facebook account. “He is now out of the hospital and feeling great. Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can’t wait to get back out on the road and neither can we!”

Night Ranger immediately canceled a trio of shows in the wake of Blades' health scare. In their update, the band noted that their goal remains to “play all remaining shows as currently scheduled.” They closed their message by thanking fans for support, as well as offering special appreciation to the “doctors, nurses and staff at Garden Grove and Orange County Global Medical Centers.”

If Night Ranger is able to return to touring as soon as they suggested, their next performance would be on April 14 in Chandler, Ariz. The band is also slated for a summer run alongside Bret Michaels later this year.

Night Ranger’s most recent album, ATBPO, was released in 2021. Blades explained the title to UCR in an interview around the time of release. “We named the album ATBPO, And The Band Played On, because the band, we went through so much stuff that I probably won’t even go into it. Personal stuff as well as the pandemic and everything like that. Through it all, we just kept rockin’ and rollin’ and making this record. We kept pushing it and pushing it and pushing it.”