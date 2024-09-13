Iron Maiden Announces Three New ‘Future Past’ Funko Pop Figures

The latest series of Funko Pop figures dedicated to Iron Maiden's longtime mascot Eddie has been announced, and it features designs tied to the band's current The Future Past tour.

You can see images of all three new Iron Maiden Funko Pop figures below.

The tour's set list focuses heavily on the band's 1986 album Somewhere in Time and their most recent effort, 2021's Senjutsu. Cyborg Eddie from the former album is the subject of one of the new figures, with another dedicated to the Samurai Eddie featured on Senjutsu. The third is the most unique, a super-sized "Future Past" Eddie that's half cyborg and have samurai.

You can pre-order Cyborg Eddie, Senjutsu Eddie and the super-sized Future Past Eddie from Amazon and other online retailers. All three figures are due out in December 2024. The back of the boxes for each figure also mentions an "Aces High" Eddie, but that has not turned up online yet.

Iron Maiden's 'The Future Past' Tour is Heading to America

Iron Maiden's The Future Past tour will spend September in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The band will bring this show to North America for the first time on Oct. 1 in San Diego. You can get tour dates and ticket info on the band's official site. That leg of the tour is set to wrap up on Nov. 17 in San Antonio, after which Bruce Dickinson and company will continue on to South America.

