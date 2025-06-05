Man Charged With Stealing Instruments From Heart

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with stealing two instruments from Heart who were playing a concert at the Hard Rock Atlantic City on May 31.

Police responded to the scene last weekend, where a custom purple Telecaster guitar belonging to Nancy Wilson and a 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin belonging to Heart guitarist Paul Moak were allegedly stolen from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. On June 3, Wilson posted on her social media about the missing instruments, offering a reward for their return.

After obtaining security footage from the venue, police were able to identify a man named Garfield Bennett of Pleasantville, New Jersey as the suspect. Bennett was also seen on camera attempting to sell the instruments in Atlantic City. He was finally apprehended by police on Wednesday and charged with both burglary and theft.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," Wilson said in a statement. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

According to police, one of the instruments was successfully sold, though its current whereabouts are unknown. They are seeking assistance from the public, and those with information should contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous text to tip411 (847411).