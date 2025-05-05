Watch Guns N’ Roses Debut Live Cover of a Thin Lizzy Classic

Guns N' Roses debuted a live cover of Thin Lizzy's "Thunder and Lightning" at the second show of their 2025 world tour.

You can see fan-shot video of the performance below.

Bassist Duff McKagan handled lead vocals on the group's version of the title track to Thin Lizzy's final album, which was released in 1983.

It was one of 28 songs Guns N' Roses performed Monday night at Yokohama, Japan's K-Arena. That's six more than the played on opening night of the awkwardly named Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour last week in South Korea. (Of course, only in the world of Guns N' Roses is a 22-song set considered "short.")

"Don't Cry," "You Could Be Mine," "Hard Skool," "Absurd" and "Madagascar" were also added back into the set.

Read More: What to Wear to Guns N' Roses 2025 Tour

Guns N' Roses' next scheduled show is Saturday night at Taoyuan Sunlight Arena in Taoyuan, Taiwan and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 31 at Germany's Wacken Open Air. You can get complete show and ticket information at their official website.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Thunder and Lightning'

Hear Thin Lizzy Perform 'Thunder and Lightning'

Guns N' Roses May 5 2025 Yokohama, Japan Set List

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "Bad Obsession"

3. "Chinese Democracy"

4. "Slither"

5. "Live and Let Die"

6. "Mr. Brownstone"

7. "Estranged"

8. "You Could Be Mine"

9. "Double Talkin' Jive"

10. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

11. "Perhaps"

12. "Coma"

13. "Sorry"

14. "It's So Easy"

15. "Rocket Queen"

16. "Thunder and Lightning"

17. "Better"

18. "Don't Cry"

19. Slash Guitar Solo

20. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

21. "November Rain"

22. "Wichita Lineman"

23. "Patience"

24. "Hard Skool"

25. "Nightrain"

26. "Absurd"

27. "Madagascar"

28. "Paradise City"

via SetList.fm