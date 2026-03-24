A partial Guns N' Roses reunion convened last night (March 23) at the Troubadour in West Hollywood to remember a well-loved Los Angeles promoter. The sold-out show was organized by early Guns N' Roses manager Vicky Hamilton, a friend of the late Jennifer Perry. See videos below.

The Rock for Jennifer event found Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler and Gilby Clarke on stage. "This night celebrates her passion for championing the bands she believed in," Hamilton said in a social media post. "If she loved your music, she made sure the world heard it."

The Guns N' Roses guys topped a bill that also included Tiame Downe from Faster Pussycat, Fred Coury from Cinderella, and others. Hamilton said all proceeds were to be directed to MusiCares.

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Besides handling booking at Doug Weston's Troubadour in the '80s, Perry worked at Tapestry Artists and Avalon Attractions. She was also a key figure in creating and organizing Ozzfest with Sharon Osbourne.

Osbourne recently confirmed that Ozzfest will return, though that had been doubt following the death of namesake Ozzy Osbourne. She said they were moving forward with the Black Sabbath frontman's blessing.

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"Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he'd say, 'Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?'," Sharon Osbourne said, "and I'm, like, 'Yeah, it's a brand. It will work without you' – and he said, 'We should do it.'"

McKagan and Slash were both original members of Guns N' Roses, dating back to 1985. The bassist and lead guitarist returned to the fold in 2016, and continue to tour and record with stalwart frontman Axl Rose. Adler played drums with the group from 1985-90, while Clarke was rhythm guitarist from 1991-94.

Watch Guns N Roses’ ‘It's So Easy’ From the Troubadour

Guns N' Roses Albums Ranked It's not a large catalog, but its impact is mighty. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

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