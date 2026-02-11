Before you read our list of the best solo album from every classic-era member of Guns N' Roses, it's important that we specify what their classic era actually was.

Obviously, the five-piece lineup that appeared on GN'R's world-changing debut album Appetite for Destruction — Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler — is the most iconic and beloved in the eyes of many fans. But it doesn't tell the full story of Guns N' Roses.

Who Else Was Part of Guns N' Roses' 'Classic' Era?

Not long after Appetite catapulted Guns N' Roses to mega-stardom, they fired Adler due to his worsening drug addiction. Drummer Matt Sorum stepped in and helped bring Use Your Illusion I and II to completion, as did keyboardist Dizzy Reed.

Stradlin quit Guns N' Roses shortly after the September 1991 release of both Illusion albums, and the band scrambled to find a touring replacement. They made a savvy choice recruiting Gilby Clarke, whose laidback demeanor and Stonesy swagger made him a fitting replacement for Stradlin in terms of sound and aesthetic.

This retooled lineup of Guns N' Roses stayed on the road for two and a half years as the Use Your Illusion tour crisscrossed the globe. The enormous trek came to an end on July 17, 1993, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking the end of Guns N' Roses' classic era. Rose, Slash and McKagan wouldn't share the stage again for 23 years.

Guns N' Roses Solo Albums Were Often Family Affairs

Although Sorum, Reed and Clarke weren't original members of Guns N' Roses, they each played a crucial role in keeping the band up and running during the height of its popularity. As such, their solo discographies were taken into account on this list as well.

You'll notice a few trends in the following list. Many ex-Gunners' best solo albums were also their first. Chalk it up to a wellspring of inspiration or a backlog of ideas from their GN'R days, as well as the fact that many of the band members played on each other's records. Some members were also less prolific than others, making it fairly easy to identify their best solo albums.

With those caveats in mind, read on to see the best solo album from every classic-era members of Guns N' Roses, presented chronologically.